6 Times Drake Showed Off His Style and Swaggy Flair

Drake officially turns 36 years old today. And this year, the Grammy-award-winning rapper has a lot to celebrate. The hip-hop star has ten No. 1 musical projects under his belt, including his 2021 critically acclaimed album

Certified Lover Boy.

The Canadian star’s sixth studio album broke records on Apple Music and Spotify for the largest streaming debut within a single day, beating out his previous record with 2018’s

Scorpion.

Now, Drizzy is celebrating another big victory. On Friday, the buzzing artist earned the number one spot on the 100 most-streamed artists of 2022 list. According to Hits Double Daily, the father of one garnered over 6.7 billion streams this year.

It’s proof that hard work, dedication, and passion are the keys to success, and Tha 6 God has a never-ending supply. After the big news made headlines, the rapper took to his Instagram story to reflect on how far he’s come. The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker posted a photo of an invoice from a show earlier in his career, where he only made a measly $100.

“This is for anybody getting 100 a show right now,” Drake captioned the image. “Keep going.”

Now, Drake rakes in big bucks to perform and tour around the world. In 2021, Forbes reported that the four-time Grammy winner earned a whopping $50 million from his musical endeavors. Celebrity Net Worth estimated that the star’s total net worth sits at $200 million, with a salary of about $70 million per year. In addition to music and performing, Drake also built a substantial amount of his hard-earned cash from dabbling in the fashion world. The hip-hop icon has become a notable figure in the streetwear community, launching several successful fashion collaborations with Nike under his OVO clothing brand.

He’s also become a style icon in his own right, donning a number of high fashion fits with a bevy of unique hairstyles to match his swaggy flair. Drake is unstoppable, and we have a feeling that he won’t be letting his foot off the gas anytime soon.

In honor of the hip-hop titan’s big birthday, let’s honor a few times Drake showed off his charisma, style, and swag.

