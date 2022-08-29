Remembering Michael Jackson’s Best Performances
1. Remembering Michael Jackson
2. The Jackson 5 Performs “I Want You Back” on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1969
3. Michael Jackson Performs at the 1993 Presidential Inaugural Celebration
4. Michael Jackson Performs At The 1993 Super Bowl
5. Michael Jackson Performs “Smooth Criminal” During The 1996 HIStory World Tour
6. Michael Jackson Performs With Britney Spears
7. Michael Jackson Sings to His Mother
8. Michael Jackson Performs At The UNICEF Charity CONCERT 1980.
9. Michael Jackson & James Brown In 1983
10. Michael Jackson Performs at the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards
11. Michael Jackson Introduces The Moon Walk At The 25th Anniversary of Motown Show