LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat hosted the 2021 MTV VMA’s and while people are usually annoyed with the host, Doja actually did a good job host this year’s award show. But the internet was buzzing about her outfit choices from the moment she hit the red carpet!

Doja Cat wore about six high couture looks throughout the night from a chair on her head to chicken bird feet for high heels. The out-there style was there and REALLY expensive! Check out the details on Doja Cat’s MTV VMA’s couture looks below!

RELATED LINKS: 2021 VMAs Performances + Winners

RELATED LINKS: Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor Almost Fight At VMAs [WATCH]

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

All the Expensive and Strange Couture Doja Cat Wore at the 2021 MTV VMA’s was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com