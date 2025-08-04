Can’t Blame Roc Nation For This: Tory Lanez Unruly Behavior During A Deposition Results In Him Having To Pay Megan Thee Stallion’s Attorney Fees

Tory Lanez will have to cover Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney fees, and he can’t blame anyone else but himself for this being the case.

The order came down from the judge after the Canadian rapper/singer made a mockery of the deposition he took part in while still behind bars.

Related Stories Convicted Felon Tory Lanez Accuses Megan Thee Stallion of “Weaponizing” The Justice System Against Him

Court documents obtained by Complex revealed that Tory Lanez acted a damn fool during a court-ordered Zoom deposition on April 9. Instead of just answering the questions, Canadian Yosemite Sam interrupted Thee Stallion’s lawyers, going as far as to insult one of them, going as far as begging one of them to comb their hair.

Love 100.3? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The documents also revealed that Lanez’s behavior made a mockery of the deposition, which lasted only a little under an hour. His stupidity will now cost him some coins and can be chalked up as another victory for the Houston Hip-Hop star.

Per Complex:

Lanez’s behavior interrupted the deposition, which barely lasted an hour, according to court docs. Afterwards, Megan’s legal team filed a motion that same month asking why the singer shouldn’t be held in contempt due to derailing the deposition. Despite the residing judge giving Lanez until April 30 to respond, he didn’t — so now he’s being ordered to pay.

The next time that Lanez is in a deposition, a magistrate judge will be supervising to ensure that he doesn’t act out of turn again. Megan’s team is also seeking for the court to assign a special master to oversee his future testimony — and they want Lanez to pay for it.

Welp.

Tory Lanez Is Not The Only Person Who Had To Pay Megan Thee Stallion’s Attorney Fees

Lanez is not the only person who had to pay Megan Thee Stallion’s legal fees. The “Say It” crafter joins YouTuber Milagro Gramz, who was ordered to pay the rapper $5,000 to cover her attorney fees.

One thing’s for sure: they definitely can’t blame Roc Nation.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Can’t Blame Roc Nation For This: Tory Lanez Unruly Behavior During A Deposition Results In Him Having To Pay Megan Thee Stallion’s Attorney Fees was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13.