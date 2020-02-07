CLOSE
Famous Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi

The Fraternity of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. was founded on January 5, 1911 on the campus of Indiana University Bloomington by Marcus Peter Blakemore, Paul Waymond Caine, George Wesley Edmonds, Guy Levis Grant, Edward Giles Irvin, and John Milton Lee.

The Fraternity has over 125,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters in nearly every state of the United States, and international chapters in Nigeria, South Africa, the West Indies, the United Kingdom, Germany, Korea and Japan.

Motto: “Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor.”

Colors: Crimson and Cream

Symbol: Diamond

1. Penny Hardaway

Penny Hardaway

2. Stan Lathan

Stan Lathan

3. Marc Lamont Hill

Marc Lamont Hill

4. Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick

5. John Singleton

John Singleton

6. Cedric The Entertainer

Cedric The Entertainer

7. Montell Jordan

Montell Jordan

8. Marvin Sapp

Marvin Sapp
