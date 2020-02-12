Valentine’s Day is one of those commercial holidays that has the potential of leaving your relationship in shambles if you don’t get the perfect gift. Fortunately for us, February represents more than just Love Day. Black History Month is such a great time to gift the person you love with items made by Black-owned businesses. Obviously, the goal is to always pour into our community by financially supporting their endeavors, but the statement of supporting your people on a commercial holiday sends a dual message of love.
For Us, Love Us: 10 Black Owned Businesses To Shop For Valentine’s Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. GREET STREET GREETING CARDS
Known as the trap equivalent to the Hallmark card, the Greet Street brand fuses urban culture with commercial holidays. Take your pick of cards that range from Beyonce, TI, Drake, and Rick James to Jerome from Martin, DeBo from Friday, and Steve Harvey from Family Feud.
2. ANTIK LAKAY CANDLES
You can never go wrong with candles. Ever. Antik Lakay candles takes the minimalist approach when it comes to design and fragrance. Not only do they set the mood, they’ll help add a sweet smell to the air. Pick from 4 scents that are sure to bring the zen into your home.
3. LOVE VERA’S LINGERIE
Love Vera just turned up the heat with these sexy lingerie pieces. Think of this gift as something for you and something for your partner. The brand has a wide size range and a variety of pieces so you’ll likely find the perfect ensemble for you.
4. LES’ BLOOM FLORAL BOUQUETS
Valentine’s Day flowers become less cliche when you’re ordering them from a black owned florist. Les’ Bloom Floral is a Brooklyn-based flower shop that specializes in crafting some of the most beautiful bouquets.
5. SMILEY THE ROSE DEALER’S TEDDY BEARS
If you’re going to gift a teddy bear, this is the way to do it. These hand crafted bears by Smiley the Rose Dealer feature beautiful, lightly jeweled roses. The finished product is completely beautiful and elegant.
6. LOVE YO SELF SHOP TEE SHIRTS
Picture this: You and bae heading out to brunch in matching ‘Love Yo Self’ tee shirts. Self love is the key to loving someone else. This inspirational shirt is a great way to set the tone for your relationship.
7. LA VIE OILS’ SHEA BUTTER AND BATH BOMBS
One of the best unisex gifts to give for Valentine’s Day is something to keep our melanin moisturized. La Vie Oils handcrafts some of the most fragrant, effective shea butters you can think of. If you want a little more than Shea Butter, they’ll customize your basket to include oils, and bath bombs.
8. AUD CULTURE’S HIGH VIBE AFFIRMATION DECK
Help the person you love affirm their greatness with Aud Culture’s High Vibe Pu$%y Affirmation Deck. The deck comes with 54 cards that feature quotes aimed to reinforce your greatness. Please note these cards are made to order. They will not come in time for Valentine’s Day, but they’ll make a great “just because” gift.
9. THE SMUDGE LIFE’S CHAKRA BRACELET AND SAGE BUNDLE
Who’s down for a little sage and chill time? If you’re trying to get your chakras aligned on Valentine’s Day then The Smudge Life’s sage and Chakra bracelet is a nice start. Sounds like a nice way to get in tune with your lover.
10. CHUCK STYLES ART PIECES
Now if someone got me a Chuck Styles piece for Valentine’s Day, I’d be sure to thank them appropriately. Chuck is an amazing artist that creates art of today’s heroes. For Black History Month, you can receive 20% off all canvas prints.