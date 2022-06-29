HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Happy Birthday Gary With Da Tea! Here Are 11 Of Gary’s Most Fabulous Looks [PHOTOS]

Today we’re celebrating Gary With Da Tea’s birthday and it’s only right that we do it in a colorful way! Gary is the man that has all of the fashion reports, entertainment news, and celebrity gossip that you can not miss during the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.  Other than his tea, Gary is also very well-known for his fashion sense and for spending all of his money on clothes.

He stands out with his great personality and his clothes, so we have to honor his fashions. 

Check out some of Gary’s most fabulous looks over the years!

1. “Ride Along 2” Advance Screening

"Ride Along 2" Advance Screening Source:Getty

2. TV One’s “Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 2 Premiere Screening

TV One's "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 2 Premiere Screening Source:Getty

3. 2016 Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals

2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. 25th Annual Trumpet Awards

25th Annual Trumpet Awards Source:Getty

5. “Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 4 Premiere

"Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 Premiere Source:Getty

6. Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Season 2 Premiere Party

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Season 2 Premiere Party Source:Getty

7. “Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 5 Premiere Screening

"Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 5 Premiere Screening Source:Getty

8. 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Source:Getty

9. BET Presents: 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red Carpet & Arrivals

BET Presents: 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Carter + Woodard Launch

Carter + Woodard Launch Source:Getty

11. “Bitchin’: The Sound & Fury Of Rick James” Atlanta Screening

"Bitchin': The Sound & Fury Of Rick James" Atlanta Screening Source:Getty

12. The Vision Community Foundation’s 8th Black Tie Gala

The Vision Community Foundation's 8th Black Tie Gala Source:Getty

13. ‘Night School’ Red Carpet Screening With Kevin Hart And Will Packer At Regal Atlantic Station

'Night School' Red Carpet Screening With Kevin Hart And Will Packer At Regal Atlantic Station Source:Getty
Close