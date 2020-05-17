CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By Kandi

Posted 17 hours ago

Though she’s cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss is far from being just a housewife.  As a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur she’s let her hard work shine through in many different ways over the years.

Famously known for being a member of the hit 90’s group, Xscape, her songwriting discography is lengthy as well. As a multifaceted queen, she’s written songs for celebrities like P!nk, Alicia Keys, TLC, any many more. As we celebrate her birthday, check out songs we bet you didn’t know were written by Kandi.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By Kandi  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Destiny’s Child- Bills, Bills, Bills

2. ‘N Sync- It Makes Me Ill

3. Usher- Pop Ya Collar

4. TLC- No Scrubs

5. Ariana Grande- break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored

6. Ed Sheeran- Shape of You

7. Destiny’s Child- Bug-A-Boo

8. P!nk- There You Go

9. TLC- Girl Talk

10. Kim Zolciak- Tardy To The Party

Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 week ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close