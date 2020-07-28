CLOSE
Happy Birthday Soulja Boy! Here Are 4 Of His Most Memorable Moments On The Internet

Posted 15 hours ago

Though Soulja Boy may have been involved in crazy antics and outbursts, his legacy goes beyond that.  From self-starting his career on Limewire and creating the entire “Crank Dat” dance craze, the rapper has grown up right in front of our eyes.

Recently, he’s showing more signs of growth by starting the process of removing all of his facial tattoos.

Today he celebrates his 30th birthday and we’re going down memory lane to laugh at his most memorable moments on the internet!

Happy Birthday Soulja Boy! Here Are 4 Of His Most Memorable Moments On The Internet  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

Soulja never lackin

A post shared by FREE RALO (@afroamericanrap) on

4.

Close