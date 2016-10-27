celebrity fashion , celebrity style , Fashion

INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52

Posted October 27, 2016

Vivica Fox has been on a fashion slayage that’s unreal! The 52-year-old actress is giving the younger generation a run for their money with these flawless looks. Having her own hair line, the Vivica Fox Hair Collection, keeps her tresses looking fresh. Get into her style and hair game!

1. METALLIC MANIA

METALLIC MANIA

Vivica gets into the metallic trend with this silver top and Derek Lem liquid olive pants.

2. OLD HOLLYWOOD GLAM

OLD HOLLYWOOD GLAM

Vivica A. Fox gives us old Hollywood glam. Love the red lip and her curly coif. The actress will be playing the first, Black, female President Of The United States in a new movie called Crossbreed.

3. JUMPSUIT FABULOUS

JUMPSUIT FABULOUS

Vivica rocks a deep v, green velvet, Alan Auctor jumpsuit and a top knot at a Dallas event.

4. LOVELY IN LACE

LOVELY IN LACE

Vivica slays for a cause in this Self Portrait lace dress for the Don Davis Legacy Gala.

5. RED HAWT

RED HAWT

Vivica turns up the heat in this Herve Leger dress and accents with a red bob for an event in Raleigh, NC.

6. LITTLE BLACK DRESS STYLE

LITTLE BLACK DRESS STYLE

Vivica waves as she walks by in a mini A-line dress, caged heels, and purple highlights.

7. PANTSUIT PARTY

PANTSUIT PARTY

Vivica looks fab in a printed Zara pantsuit.

8. PHOTO SHOOT FRESH

PHOTO SHOOT FRESH

Vivica displays goddess vibes at a recent photoshoot.

9. PURPLE REIGN

PURPLE REIGN

Vivica is regal in all purple…down to her hair!

10. MELLOW YELLOW

MELLOW YELLOW

Vivica Fox visits the set of the Wendy Williams show looking beautiful in yellow and with glam hair!

11. LIVING LIFE LIKE IT’S GOLDEN

LIVING LIFE LIKE IT’S GOLDEN

Vivica goes for the gold in this Balmain dress and curly hair!

12. GOD BLESS AMERICA

GOD BLESS AMERICA

Showing us an all denim look, Vivica looks sexy while representing for the U.S.A.

