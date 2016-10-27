Vivica Fox has been on a fashion slayage that’s unreal! The 52-year-old actress is giving the younger generation a run for their money with these flawless looks. Having her own hair line, the Vivica Fox Hair Collection, keeps her tresses looking fresh. Get into her style and hair game!
INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. METALLIC MANIA
Vivica gets into the metallic trend with this silver top and Derek Lem liquid olive pants.
2. OLD HOLLYWOOD GLAM
Vivica A. Fox gives us old Hollywood glam. Love the red lip and her curly coif. The actress will be playing the first, Black, female President Of The United States in a new movie called Crossbreed.
3. JUMPSUIT FABULOUS
Vivica rocks a deep v, green velvet, Alan Auctor jumpsuit and a top knot at a Dallas event.
4. LOVELY IN LACE
Vivica slays for a cause in this Self Portrait lace dress for the Don Davis Legacy Gala.
5. RED HAWT
Vivica turns up the heat in this Herve Leger dress and accents with a red bob for an event in Raleigh, NC.
6. LITTLE BLACK DRESS STYLE
Vivica waves as she walks by in a mini A-line dress, caged heels, and purple highlights.
7. PANTSUIT PARTY
Vivica looks fab in a printed Zara pantsuit.
8. PHOTO SHOOT FRESH
Vivica displays goddess vibes at a recent photoshoot.
9. PURPLE REIGN
Vivica is regal in all purple…down to her hair!
10. MELLOW YELLOW
Vivica Fox visits the set of the Wendy Williams show looking beautiful in yellow and with glam hair!
11. LIVING LIFE LIKE IT’S GOLDEN
Vivica goes for the gold in this Balmain dress and curly hair!
12. GOD BLESS AMERICA
Showing us an all denim look, Vivica looks sexy while representing for the U.S.A.