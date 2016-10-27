Vivica Fox has been on a fashion slayage that’s unreal! The 52-year-old actress is giving the younger generation a run for their money with these flawless looks. Having her own hair line, the Vivica Fox Hair Collection, keeps her tresses looking fresh. Get into her style and hair game!

INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. METALLIC MANIA Vivica gets into the metallic trend with this silver top and Derek Lem liquid olive pants.

2. OLD HOLLYWOOD GLAM Vivica A. Fox gives us old Hollywood glam. Love the red lip and her curly coif. The actress will be playing the first, Black, female President Of The United States in a new movie called Crossbreed.

3. JUMPSUIT FABULOUS Vivica rocks a deep v, green velvet, Alan Auctor jumpsuit and a top knot at a Dallas event.

4. LOVELY IN LACE Vivica slays for a cause in this Self Portrait lace dress for the Don Davis Legacy Gala.

5. RED HAWT Vivica turns up the heat in this Herve Leger dress and accents with a red bob for an event in Raleigh, NC.

6. LITTLE BLACK DRESS STYLE Vivica waves as she walks by in a mini A-line dress, caged heels, and purple highlights.

7. PANTSUIT PARTY Vivica looks fab in a printed Zara pantsuit.

8. PHOTO SHOOT FRESH Vivica displays goddess vibes at a recent photoshoot.

9. PURPLE REIGN Vivica is regal in all purple…down to her hair!

10. MELLOW YELLOW Vivica Fox visits the set of the Wendy Williams show looking beautiful in yellow and with glam hair!

11. LIVING LIFE LIKE IT’S GOLDEN Vivica goes for the gold in this Balmain dress and curly hair!