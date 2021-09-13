HomeFeature Story

It’s Been 25 Years Since Tupac Shakur Died- Rare Pics & Videos Of The Music Icon

Posted September 13, 2021

Tupac Shakur Performance At The Palladium NYC

Source: Al Pereira / Getty


Tupac was 25 years old when he died 25 years ago.

Tupac Amaru Shakur, born in Harlem, New York on this date in 1971, is considered by many to be one of the most influential artists of all time. 25 years after his death, his legacy continues to resonate with Hip-Hop fans around the globe.

Monday September 13th is the 25th anniversary of his passing.

The rapper, actor, poet and activist would have been 50 years old today: In honor of his artistic contributions, check out this gallery of rare photos and videos from his short but impactful life.

LA Times reported Chuck Phillips investigated the shooting death of Tupac and found Orlando Anderson was the main shooter.

Orlando Anderson was later killed in an unrelated shooting.

