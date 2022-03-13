HomeNews

Kanye West Offers “Pawn” DL Hughley The Fade: “I Can Afford To Hurt U”

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty


The Kanye West Is Reckless on Social Media Tour is chugging right along with no end in sight. This time, Ye responded to recent criticism DL Hughley sent his way by threatening the Kings Of Comedy comedian.

In a recent interview with DJ Vlad, Hughley likened Ye’s treatment of Kim Kardashian, at least in social media, to that of a stalker, or a domestic abuser if we’re keeping it a bean. Clearly, Ye wasn’t too happy about the comparison.

Taking to his preferred method of communication, Instagram, Ye posted the old clip of DL Hughley fainting on stage and added some vitriol to the caption (which also included a stray shot at Charlamagne Tha God. “We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public,” wrote Ye, adding, “I am the glitch DL God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous Now you just known as a broke pawn at least Oprah got billions ‘allegedly.’”

But West wasn’t done there. He doubled down with another post, this time addressing his disdain for his daughter’s return to TikTok as well shots at Perez Hilton. But for DL Hughley he hurled a not so veiled threat.  “Don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u,” wrote Yeezy.

He does know that lawyers can see these same messages, right?

And right on schedule, Twitter is eating this drama up and weighing in.

Kanye West Offers “Pawn” DL Hughley The Fade: “I Can Afford To Hurt U”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close