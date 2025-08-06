Listen Live
Lights, Camera, Cincy: Movies Filmed in the Queen City

Published on August 6, 2025

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Movies Filmed in Cincinnati Thumbnail

Source: Kya Kelly / Radio One Cincinnati

Since 1987, more than 50 movies have been filmed in Cincinnati and nearly half of those have come to life just since 2005. Quiet as it’s kept, the Queen City has steadily become a go-to backdrop for major motion pictures. The mix of tax breaks, vintage architecture, and neighborhoods that can easily transform into just about any American city draws filmmakers in.

RELATED: Cincinnati Museum Center Shines as Hall of Justice in ‘Superman’ Movie

Downtown gives 1950s New York at the right angle and with a good eye. Over-the-Rhine can pull off gritty Chicago energy depending on the day. There’s a flexibility here that directors love, and the city isn’t a logistical and chaotic nightmare (somewhat).

Cincinnati plays a character all its own in plenty of blockbusters and indie gems. And while some productions fly under the radar, others bring star power, street shutdowns, and plenty of buzz.

Here’s a rundown of some movies filmed right here in Cincinnati:

Lights, Camera, Cincy: Movies Filmed in the Queen City  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

1. A Rage in Harlem (1990)

2. In Too Deep (1998)

3. Superman (2025)

4. Mr. 3000 (2004)

5. Shirley (2024)

6. Traffic (2000)

7. Miles Ahead (2006)

8. Lost in Yonkers (1991)

9. Airborne (1993)

10. Point Blank (2018)

11. The Ides of March (2011)

12. Carol (2014)

13. Eight Men Out (1987)

14. Bones and All (2022)

15. Turtles all The Way Down (2024)

16. Nutcrackers (2024)

17. Fresh Horses (1988)

18. An Innocent Man (1989)

19. Milk Money (1993)

20. Seabiscuit (2004)

