MAGA Muppet Tomi Lahren Threw Sexist Jab At Joe Biden For Actually Wearing A Mask

Posted 22 hours ago

Premiere Of "No Safe Spaces"

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Tomi Lahren and her unnecessary observations on social media have garnered her a bit of infamy to go along with her daftness. The MAGA Muppet once more got into her loud and wrong bag, attacking Joe Biden for donning a mask while her fearless leader gasps for air like a fish out of water.

Monday night (Oct.5), Lahren retweeted a tweet from Biden, which features a side-by-side video of the former vice president putting on a mask while President Donald Trump is seen defiantly snatching off with the message “Masks Matters. They Save Lives.”

In her quote in the retweet, Lahren took the low road, writing, “Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe” in what felt like an attack towards Biden’s manhood. Almost immediately, replies under Lahren’s tweet cropped up while pointing out the idiocy of her jab.

We’ve got the reactions to that tweet, along with related commentary, listed out below.

Photo: Getty

MAGA Muppet Tomi Lahren Threw Sexist Jab At Joe Biden For Actually Wearing A Mask

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

