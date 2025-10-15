Listen Live
Muni Long Joins “The Boy Is Mine” Tour – Tour Setlist

Published on October 15, 2025

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4

R&B’s next great storyteller is hitting the stage alongside legends. Muni Long, the Grammy-winning powerhouse behind “Hrs & Hrs”, brings raw emotion, timeless songwriting, and viral energy to The Boy Is Mine Tour.

Before she was Muni Long, she was Priscilla Renea — the pen behind hits for Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Fifth Harmony. Now, she’s front and center, redefining what vulnerability and independence sound like in 2025. Her set is the perfect bridge between the golden era of R&B and the new wave of self-made artistry.

RELATED: THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

1. “Made for Me”

2. “Time Machine”

3. “Hrs & Hrs”

4. “Plot Twist”

5. “Another”

6. Build a Bae” (unreleased/new single)

7. “Hrs & Hrs (Remix)” feat. Usher

8. “Sneaky Link”

9. “No R&B” (feat. Ann Marie)

10. Pain

11. Muni Long – Polaroid (Visualizer)

12. John Legend ft. Muni Long – Honey (Official Music Video)

