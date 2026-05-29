Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Olandria From Love Island's Sexiest Instagram Moments

CASSIUS Gems: Olandria From Love Island’s Sexiest Instagram Moments

Published on May 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals
Source: Rodin Eckenroth/GA / Getty

Every summer, your social media feeds are clogged with random names and couples, which can only mean one thing: Love Island is in full swing.

Now in season seven, viewers quickly draw lines in the sand and decide who they’re going to despise and who they’re going to ride for. And among this season’s favorites is Olandria Carthen, who became a mainstay in the villa after premiering in the first episode.

The 27-year-old is from Decatur, Alabama, which is where she got her nickname, Bama Barbie. She stayed local for college, attending HBCU Tuskegee University.

“As for her career, Olandria works in the elevator and escalator industry. According to her LinkedIn, which has since been taken down, she was a sales associate at Otis Elevator Co. in Houston, Texas, before joining Love Island USA,” writes Marie Claire.

Upon entering the villa, she quickly connected with 24-year-old model Tyler Williams from Oklahoma, and their bond deepened when she was introduced to Jalen Brown as a potential distraction. Eventually, she gets sent to Casa Amor and later emerges with a new match, Nic Vansteenberghe.

As the men in the villa vie for her attention, she’s also become a fan favorite on social media, as evident by the 730,000 followers she now has on Instagram and the millions of views she has on TikTok.

Take a look at some of her hottest Instgram moments below.

1.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6ALxV0AP8G

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCXFrKUpRFc

12.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBmspkmJg6T

13.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-f0l72ATcI

14.

15.

16.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7r9M8NJZoy

17.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz7AIWfJjre

18.

19.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CszehhsgKGW

20.

CASSIUS Gems: Olandria From Love Island’s Sexiest Instagram Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 100.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
17:21
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Ne-Yo Opens Up About Entering Country Music as a Black R&B Star

RNBCINCY Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cincy  |  R&B Cincy

Text Club Terms

7:20
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Jeezy Opens Up on Vegas Residency, Growth, and Legacy

22:42
Entertainment  |  Nia Noelle

One Voyage Cruise Fuels Dr. Kimbrough’s Push for HBCU Scholarships Through UNCF

3:10
Technology  |  Nia Noelle

Keeping Our Households Safe: Exposing High-Tech AI Scams

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close