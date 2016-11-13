dave chappelle , kenny g , Rasheed Wallace

Party In the USA: Every Place You Can Legally Smoke Weed In America

Posted November 13, 2016

Party In the USA: Every Place You Can Legally Smoke Weed In America was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Washington

Washington

While the state requires that anyone who wants to buy marijuana to have a permit, they are readily available to anyone over the age of 21.

2. Oregon

Oregon

Weed might be completely legal in Oregon, but don’t go there expecting a cheap purchase, in 2015 Governor Kate Brown signed a bill that set the sales tax of marijuana products at 25 percent.

3. Colorado

Colorado

Colorado has some of the most relaxed marijuana laws, including legal possession of up to 6 plants at any time.

4. California

California

While California has long been a pioneer when it comes to legal Marijuana consumption, complete decriminalization did not occur until Tuesday’s passing of Prop 64. With the majority vote, weed is now completely legal to consume, and will be available for purchase on January 1st, 2018. All this despite Governor Jerry Brown asking in 2014, “How many people can get stoned and still have a great state or a great nation?”

5. Nevada

Nevada

Looks like you can add Marijuana consumption to the latest legal vice that visitors will indulge in when they visit Sin City.

6. Massachusetts

Massachusetts

One of the oldest states in the Union will now allow its residents to legally purchase, possess, and cultivate weed. As one of the most consistently liberal states it’s surprising it took this long.

7. District of Columbia

District of Columbia

With President Elect Donald Trump soon calling our nation’s capital home, the residents of D.C. are certainly grateful that marijuana has been legal since 2014.

8. Maine

Maine

Question 1, which expanded Maine’s medical Marijuana use to include a complete legalization was passed by only a few thousand votes.

9. Alaska

Alaska

Legal weed is sure to make those frigid winters a little more bearable for residents of the ‘Last Frontier’ state.

Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close