Party In the USA: Every Place You Can Legally Smoke Weed In America

1. Washington While the state requires that anyone who wants to buy marijuana to have a permit, they are readily available to anyone over the age of 21.

2. Oregon Weed might be completely legal in Oregon, but don’t go there expecting a cheap purchase, in 2015 Governor Kate Brown signed a bill that set the sales tax of marijuana products at 25 percent.

3. Colorado Colorado has some of the most relaxed marijuana laws, including legal possession of up to 6 plants at any time.

4. California While California has long been a pioneer when it comes to legal Marijuana consumption, complete decriminalization did not occur until Tuesday’s passing of Prop 64. With the majority vote, weed is now completely legal to consume, and will be available for purchase on January 1st, 2018. All this despite Governor Jerry Brown asking in 2014, “How many people can get stoned and still have a great state or a great nation?”

5. Nevada Looks like you can add Marijuana consumption to the latest legal vice that visitors will indulge in when they visit Sin City.

6. Massachusetts One of the oldest states in the Union will now allow its residents to legally purchase, possess, and cultivate weed. As one of the most consistently liberal states it’s surprising it took this long.

7. District of Columbia With President Elect Donald Trump soon calling our nation’s capital home, the residents of D.C. are certainly grateful that marijuana has been legal since 2014.

8. Maine Question 1, which expanded Maine’s medical Marijuana use to include a complete legalization was passed by only a few thousand votes.