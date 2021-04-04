CLOSE
Red Carpet Rundown: 27th SAG Awards Looks We Love

Posted 16 hours ago

We love the SAG Awards, because unlike other award shows, the atmosphere is lighter, the drinks are stiffer, the jokes are actually funny and the fashion is still there. Following the trend of this seasons virtual award shows, the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are capturing Hollywood’s finest from the luxury of their living rooms for a one-hour pre-taped special.

1. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington is serving mermaid vibes in this blue embellished gown by Etro. Styled by Law Roach.

2. Cynthia Erivo

A queen in Alexander McQueen. Award season darling Cynthia Erivo looked stunning in Alexander McQueen. Styled by Jason Bolden. Her jewels are Forever Mark.

