LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We love the SAG Awards, because unlike other award shows, the atmosphere is lighter, the drinks are stiffer, the jokes are actually funny and the fashion is still there. Following the trend of this seasons virtual award shows, the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are capturing Hollywood’s finest from the luxury of their living rooms for a one-hour pre-taped special.

Red Carpet Rundown: 27th SAG Awards Looks We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com