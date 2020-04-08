CLOSE
Sen. Bernie Sanders Ends Presidential Campaign, Twitter Reacts To The News

Posted 9 hours ago

Bernie Sanders suspends his presidential campaign

The writing was perhaps long cast on the wall that Sen. Bernie Sanders would need to end his second bid for the Democratic Pary nomination as Joe Biden snagged endorsement after endorsement. On Wednesday (April 8), the Vermont senator officially ended his presidential campaign, giving away to the former vice president to ascend to the top of the ticket.

For many observers, this news isn’t especially shocking considering Sanders failed to attract support from some of the Democratic Party’s more prominent names along with the murmurs of his Democratic Socialist ties being viewed as harmful by some voters.

Coupled with the fact that Biden not only enjoyed name recognition while serving alongside President Barack Obama in the previous administration, the Delaware native also tailored his campaign as a definite assault on the reign of President Donald Trump.

Sanders, 78, was a spirited debater and showed some fight in certain polls but was ultimately undone by the running perception by his opponents that his policies would be costly to the federal government and reeked of socialism. As it stands, Sanders is currently addressing his supporters and the public via his campaign website this morning but it isn’t known if he’ll endorse Biden going forward.

The reactions across Twitter show levels of both gratitude and disappointment. We’ve collected the best responses we could find below.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Ends Presidential Campaign, Twitter Reacts To The News  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
Close