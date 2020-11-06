CLOSE
Steve Bannon Calls For Beheading Of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Permanently Banned From Twitter

Posted November 6, 2020

Steve Bannon at News Xchange in Edinburgh

Source: Euan Cherry/WENN / WENN

Steve Bannon, the former strategist for President Donald Trump known for his controversial opinions, is back in hot water after issuing a violent threat against Dr. Anthony Fauci. Bannon, who called for the infectious disease expert’s beheading, is now permanently banned from Twitter after his violent missive.

As reported by CNN, Twitter shut down Bannon’s account on its services for good after posting a video on his various social media accounts calling for the beheading of Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray. The video went wide to his YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter accounts.

In the clip, Bannon stated that President Trump won the election despite no major news organization calling the race and ballots still being counted across several states. Bannon also called for Fauci and Wray to be fired, which is in line with some Trump supporters and their views of key members of the administration.

“I’d put the heads on pikes. I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you are gone,” Bannon said.

The video in question came from Bannon’s live steam show War Room: Pandemic and was on his Facebook page before the service removed it but not before it amassed over 200,000 views.

Bannon’s unhinged attacks on Fauci and Wray illustrate the divisive politics and stances of Trump and his widely supportive base. It also connects to the growing specter of conspiracy theorists who allege that the coronavirus pandemic is either a hoax, a weapon of the Chinese government, and that the election is being stolen by the Democrats.

Check out the reactions we could find to Bannon’s banning below.

Photo: WENN

Steve Bannon Calls For Beheading Of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Permanently Banned From Twitter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

