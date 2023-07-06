LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After a weekend of Elon Musk messing upfor the umpteenth time (seriously, limits on reading tweets?), it appears that social media has had enough, as two competing platforms made some serious waves within a week.

First out the gate was SPILL, which was launched back in June. Created by former Twitter employees Alphonzo “Phonz” Terrell and DeVaris Brown, the Black-owned platform quickly went…well…viral.

(P.S. It’s currently in BETA, available only for iOS users by invite only.)

Created in collaboration with Black creatives, Spill is intended to be a safe space for Black & marginalized social media users.

“Our thesis was if we could build a platform from the ground up that caters to these groups, these culture drivers, and then solve the core problems that they’re facing, that our community is facing more specifically, that would make for a better experience for everyone,” Terrell explained in an interview with AfroTech .

And as if THAT wasn’t enough, Mark Zuckerberg and the META crew launched their own Twitter killer, known as THREADS. Connected with the already-popular Instagram, users are able to migrate their IG information and followers to the new platform.

“Threads is for public conversations,” Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said in a video announcement. “We’re hoping to bring some of what we’ve built for photos and videos on Instagram to Threads with text.”

Needless to say, Elon should be shaking in his boots right now.

CHECK OUT SOME REACTIONS BELOW!

(and yes, we had to use Twitter reactions until SPILL and THREADS have embed capabilities.)

The Great [Digital] Migration: Spill & Threads Give Elon-Owned Twitter a Run For Its Money was originally published on hiphopnc.com