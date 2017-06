Two Elephants Team Up To Save Baby Elephant! (Video)

Team work really does makes the dream work.

Check out this video of two elephants saving a calf from drowning at the South Korea Zoo.

Expert rescue, don’t you think?

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 3-7pm, Friday 7pm-9pm & Monday – Friday 3am-6am on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: