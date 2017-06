RealTalkwMs.EbonyJ: Practice What You Preach

“A belief doesn’t make you a better person, your behavior does.”

Don’t be a hypocrite. Don’t say things you don’t agree with and make sure you are living the lifestyle you are portraying. Social Media is real. . . make sure you practice what you “Post”.

Someone is always watching.

If you’re not going to practice what you preach, why preach at all?

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 3-7pm, Friday 7pm-9pm & Monday – Friday 3am-6am on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: