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12 Most Affordable Neighborhoods in Cincinnati

Published on June 8, 2026

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Cincinnati city, Ohio USA. View from above of brightly illuminated high skyscraper buildings in downtown district of American megapolis with business financial district at sunset
Source: Bilanol / Getty

Finding an affordable place to live in Greater Cincinnati isn’t impossible… you just have to know where to look.

While rising housing costs continue to impact much of the region, several neighborhoods and suburbs are still standing out for offering lower costs of living without forcing residents too far from jobs, entertainment, or everyday essentials.

MORE: If You Grew Up in Cincinnati, You Definitely Remember These 11 Places

According to Niche’s 2026 Best Places study, affordability rankings are based on factors including cost of living, housing costs relative to income, and access to affordable housing opportunities.

Check out some of the most affordable neighborhoods and communities in the Cincinnati area:

  1. Lockland
  2. Arlington Heights
  3. Bridgetown
  4. St. Bernard
  5. Northgate
  6. North College Hill
  7. Batavia
  8. Cheviot
  9. Elmwood Place
  10. Deer Park
  11. Greenhills
  12. Monfort Heights


12 Most Affordable Neighborhoods in Cincinnati was originally published on wiznation.com

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