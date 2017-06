Kim Kardashian – She Bid On And Won A Legendary First Lady’s Super-Expensive Timepieces

Kim’s anonymous, winning bid was $379,500!

Jackie Kennedy’s Cartier watch must have been acquired when she was First Lady – just months before JFK was assassinated. It’s engraved February 23, 1963. She got it as a gift from brother-in-law Prince Stanislaw Stas Radziwill. It’s interesting … Kim has vowed not to be flashy since she was robbed in Paris last October. The watch doesn’t stray from her plan … it has no diamonds and the design is actually understated. We’re told she plans to wear it.

Source TMZ

