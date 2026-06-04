Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Announce 2026 Theme & Inductees
As Black Music Month continues, Cincinnati’s music legacy is taking center stage.
Community leaders, music industry figures, and longtime supporters gathered Wednesday for the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Kick-Off Celebration. Organizers unveiled the 2026 inductees, influencer honorees, and new details surrounding this year’s induction festivities.
Led by Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece & founder of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame, she introduced the 2026 theme “Homecoming”: a celebration focused on honoring the artists, pioneers, and changemakers whose impact started right here in Cincy.
“The answers you need may be in a song,” Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas.
After reaching roughly 200,000 visitors in 2025, Commissioner Reese announced a new goal of attracting 350,000 visitors in 2026.
Otis Williams of Otis Williams and the Charms & founding CBMWOF inductee was recognized during the event as he celebrated his 90th birthday. Commissioner Reece surprised him with a cake and tribute in front of supporters and community members.
Additional announcements included a free Juneteenth celebration on June 17th at the Main Library downtown. This event will feature a special exhibit unveiling, posters, autographs, and more.
Before heading into the announcement of inductees, Alicia Reese & Hard Rock Casino also revealed the newly displayed Bootsy Collins stage outfits found new the Hard Rock restaurant.
Class of 2026
The Class of 2026 inductees include funk and soul group Heatwave alongside former 1480 WCIN Radio, one of the nation’s earliest Black-owned and Black-focused radio stations whose influence shaped Cincinnati media and culture for generations.
The 2026 influencer class includes Keith Little, Marquis Davis (M80), Tyrone DuBose, and Vicky Vee.
CBMWOF organizers also previewed what attendees can expect during this year’s induction ceremony, scheduled for July 25th during Cincinnati Music Festival weekend.
The all-white affair will include performances from Shirley Murdock and Regina Belle, a video legacy tribute honoring New Edition, and a 50th anniversary celebration concert for Midnight Star.
Founded in 2021, the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame transformed from an idea introduced in front of an empty riverfront lot into an internationally recognized attraction celebrating the stories and contributions of Black artists, musicians, producers, and industry leaders connected to Cincinnati and Southwest Ohio.
- Lincoln Ware, WCIN Radio Among 2026 Black Music Walk of Fame Inductees
- Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Announce 2026 Theme & Inductees
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