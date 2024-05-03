K. Michelle Announces First Solo Country Concert

K. Michelle is ready to perform a full set of country music.

The singer has just announced her first-ever headlining concert as a country artist.

The show will take place Friday, June 28th, at The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia.

K. Michelle, affectionately known as Puddin, announced the gig on social media. “Happy to be presenting ‘PUDDIN’ in all her glory. I’m bringing my brand new band, new

singers, new dancers, new stage, and I brand new show.”