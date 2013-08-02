Rihanna and Katy Perry used to be good friends. But, in a recent interview in the September 2013 issue of Elle UK, the “Fireworks” singer hinted at their friendship being over and expressed concern about Ri Ri’s well-being. “I love her [Rihanna] and every time I see her, I’m reminded of the light that she has. There’s a lot of dark in this business. I know a lot of people out there with the most detrimental entourages they are the root of their demise,” she said.

“It’s really unfortunate but you can’t save these people. My days of celebrity saving are over.”

Rihanna’s alcoholic binges and behavior has alarmed many of her followers and navy. To hear that a close friend of hers is also worried about the people surrounding the star should be an indicator that she may actually need help.

PM BUZZ: Katy Perry Concerned For Rihanna; Beyonce A Demon?; Lisa Raye Goes Celibate & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

