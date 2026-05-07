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Truck Driver Killed in Fiery I-71 Crash Identified

Published on May 7, 2026

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White cargo truck side view showcasing the tarpaulin cover with metal latches and reflective strips, representing freight transport, logistics, and delivery during the day
Source: Denys Popov / Getty

A truck driver killed in a fiery semi crash on I-71/Lytle Tunnel has now been identified by family and friends as 39-year-old Marvin Poole of Connecticut, from the Waterbury/New Haven area.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, officers responded around 6:51PM Sunday to Fort Washington Way and East Second Street for reports of a crash involving a semi-truck near the entrance to the Lytle Tunnel.

Officials say the semi reportedly struck a wall along the northbound lanes of Interstate 71 before erupting into flames underneath the U.S. Route 50 overpass near Heritage Bank Center.

It is said the driver became unconscious and trapped inside the cab by his seatbelt as the fire quickly spread.

A video circulating on Facebook showed bystanders desperately trying to help Poole escape the burning truck before first responders arrived, but the flames intensified too quickly.

First responders were eventually able to remove him from the wreckage, but he later died from his injuries at the scene.

City officials noted that the heat from the fire may have caused minor structural damage to the overpass above the crash site, and state agencies are now involved in evaluating the area.

Poole is being remembered online as a loving father of five.


Truck Driver Killed in Fiery I-71 Crash Identified was originally published on wiznation.com

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