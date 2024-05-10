Toni Braxton: Opens Up About The Death Of Her Sister

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Toni Braxton is having a hard time after the death of her sister Traci.

Traci died at age 50 in 2022 following a battle with esophageal cancer.

Toni explained that she and her other sisters will be seen “dealing with grief and loss” on the upcoming season of their reality show, “Braxton Family Values.”

“She’s always with me. I miss her every day. I can’t even explain to you how I miss her. [You see us] dealing with grief and loss — and how I like to say, it’s difficult trying to live with a broken heart,” I know she’s holding my hand and talking to me and giving me the courage to get up here and have a good time and entertain you guys, ’cause this is what I love doing as a performer,” she added of Traci.