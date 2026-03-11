Get Tickets + Meet New Edition! Register Now!
Get ready to meet the iconic R&B group, the blueprints… New Edition!
100.3 RNB Cincy has your chance to win meet & greet passes PLUS floor seats to The New Edition Way Tour, live March 26th at the Heritage Bank Center! Brought to you by the Law Offices of Blake Maislin.
To enter for your chance to win, text the keyword “VIP” to 71007!
Text Club and eSign terms may apply.
Purchase tickets for the show here.
- Get Tickets + Meet New Edition! Register Now!
- Mary J. Blige Unveils “More Than A Lover” Music Video on the Brooklyn Bridge
- Style Gallery: TIME Women Of The Year Gala Top Fashion Moments
- Kerry Washington Made Naked Dressing Look… Well, Less Naked
- Trump Contradicts Himself On Iran, Internet Bewildered
- Inventions Created By Black Women That Changed Everyday Life
- Inside Black Heritage Day At The Houston Rodeo
- Black Journalists Are Under Attack, And Howard Students Are Rethinking Their Future In The Industry
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Out For Revenge In Netflix's 'Man of Fire'
- Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout
More from 100.3