Get Tickets + Meet New Edition! Register Now!

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
New Edition Register to Win Cincinnati
Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

Get ready to meet the iconic R&B group, the blueprints… New Edition!

100.3 RNB Cincy has your chance to win meet & greet passes PLUS floor seats to The New Edition Way Tour, live March 26th at the Heritage Bank Center! Brought to you by the Law Offices of Blake Maislin.

To enter for your chance to win, text the keyword “VIP” to 71007!

Text Club and eSign terms may apply.

Purchase tickets for the show here.


