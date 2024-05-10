Cincinnati: Don Juan Fasho Hosts CincyJams Work Place Battle Of The Bands

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Join Don Juan Fasho as he hosts CincyJams Battle of the bands at the Hard Rock Casino. It’s the 3rd year for th event and it is amazing Fasho!

The show is coming up May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Hard Rock Cafe!

CincyJams is FREE to attend, with YOU, the audience, playing a central role. The winners of the “People’s Choice” prize will be determined by audience response, and the winners of the “Fan-Funded” prize by the amount they can raise from their supporters. The winners of the “Judge’s Pick” prize will be decided by our panel of Judges.

All money raised at CincyJams will support the 2024 ArtsWave Campaign, the primary local source for funding the region’s arts.