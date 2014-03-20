WATCH Bobby Brown Passionately Sing ‘Tenderoni’

1 reads Leave a comment
Media personality A.J. Calloway is just one of the many celebrities on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage!
Calloway has taken in every event from the Robin Thicke concert to the Heads of State performance starring Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill.
Luckily, Calloway has had his phone ready and we can get an up close look at our favorite stars! So far, the clip of Bobby singing “Tendoroni” has to be our favorite! Watch it below.
2014 Fantastic Voyage via Instagram
1. Darrin Henson and his wife snap a flick with Charlie Wilson.1 of 100
2. Claudia Jordan loving Grand Turk on FV 14'.2 of 100
3. Shaggy on FV 14!3 of 100
4. Shaggy on FV 14!4 of 100
5. Shaggy on FV 14!5 of 100
6. The TJMS was the 'Despicable Me' crew on Mardi Gras night!6 of 100
7. Darrin Henson with Tom Joyner, Sybil Wilkes and Trey Haley7 of 100
8. Chante Moore snaps a photo with cruisers!8 of 100
9. The cruise deck is always a party!9 of 100
10. Chante Moore snapping Fantastic Voyage selfies!10 of 100
11. Claudia Jordan and Chante Moore!11 of 100
12. The 2014 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion is August 28- September 1, 2014 in Orlando, Florida! For booking information, call 407-248-9191.12 of 100
13. Cathy Hughes and John Legend!13 of 100
14. Tom Joyner snaps photos with guests!14 of 100
15. M&M's during Mardi Gras night!15 of 100
16. Tom Joyner and Bobby Brown hug it out!16 of 100
17. Wendy Raquel Robinson meets guest on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage!17 of 100
18. KEM meets with cruisers!18 of 100
19. Heads of State on the Fantastic Voyage 2014!19 of 100
20. 2014 Fantastic Voyage guests checking out Ford's vehicles.20 of 100
21. Bobby Brown in all white!21 of 100
22. Katt Williams brings the laughs!22 of 100
23. Katt Williams brings the laughs!23 of 100
24. Tom greets cruisers!24 of 100
25. George Clinton and a cruiser!25 of 100
26. Heads of State on the Fantastic Voyage 2014!26 of 100
28. Heads of State on the Fantastic Voyage 2014!28 of 100
29. Chris Paul, Claudia Jordan, Kym Whitley and Huggy Lowdown29 of 100
30. Heads of State rock the stage!30 of 100
31. Katt Williams brings the laughs!31 of 100
32. Heads of State on the Fantastic Voyage 2014!32 of 100
33. AJ Calloway snaps photos with John Legend and Tom Joyner33 of 100
34. Claudia Jordan takes in beautiful views34 of 100
35. Comedian Damon Williams and his father35 of 100
36. Tom Joyner and Wendy Raquel Robinson!36 of 100
37. It's all about The Purple Reign!37 of 100
38. Tom Joyner and Chante Moore!38 of 100
39. Johnny Gill grabs some grub!39 of 100
40. John Legend croons for a second time on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage!40 of 100
41. Rodney Perry got down with the 1920s theme!41 of 100
43. Darrin Henson enjoying the 2014 Fantastic Voyage!43 of 100
44. Kid of Kid n' Play mingling with the cruisers!44 of 100
45. Claudia Jordan in her 70's gear!45 of 100
46. George Clinton and AJ Calloway!46 of 100
47. Klymaxx was ready for their late-night 2am show!47 of 100
48. AJ Calloway and wife participate in the 70s ball!48 of 100
49. The 70's Ball on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage!49 of 100
50. Purple Reign!50 of 100
51. The 70's Ball on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage!51 of 100
52. Slick Rick rocks the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage!52 of 100
53. Robin Thicke and Tom Joyner on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage!53 of 100
54. Tom Joyner representing Omega Psi Phi!54 of 100
55. George Clinton brings the funk to the 2014 Fantastic Voyage!55 of 100
56. The Bobby Brown Bar! It's a real thing!56 of 100
57. Kid from Kid n' Play snaps a photo with a cruiser!57 of 100
58. Claudia Jordan and Wendy Raquel Robinson58 of 100
59. The Force MDs on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage!59 of 100
60. Wendy Raquel Robinson with cruisers!60 of 100
61. Ice Cube on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage!61 of 100
62. Robin Thicke gets all hot and sweaty on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage!62 of 100
63. Kym Whitley and Tom Joyner63 of 100
64. Nelly on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage!64 of 100
65. Play and Chubb Rock65 of 100
66. Cruisers representing from DETROIT!66 of 100
67. Myra J and Derek J!67 of 100
68. Kym Whitley and a cruiser!68 of 100
69. New Orleans representing on the cruise!69 of 100
70. Robin Thicke jumps into the crowd at the 2014 Fantastic Voyage!70 of 100
71. Comedian Chris Paul and his wife71 of 100
72. Claudia Jordan enjoying FV 14'!72 of 100
73. AJ Calloway snaps a photo with a cruiser!73 of 100
74. Comedian Damon Williams and a cruiser!74 of 100
75. It's a party, it's a party, it's a PARTY on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage!75 of 100
77. Robin Thicke plays the keys on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage!77 of 100
78. Play from Kid n' Play snaps a photo with a group of cruisers!78 of 100
79. Robin Thicke rocks the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage!79 of 100
80. Ice Cube on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage!80 of 100
81. AJ Calloway and Tom Joyner take in Robin Thicke's FV 14' performance81 of 100
82. We keep the crowd crunk on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage!82 of 100
83. Comedian Rodney Perry and a cruiser!83 of 100
84. The whole ship was wobbling!84 of 100
85. Robin Thicke and Tom Joyner on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage!85 of 100
86. Claudia Jordan with AJ Calloway and wife!86 of 100
87. Miami!87 of 100
88. Robin Thicke on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage!88 of 100
89. Robin Thicke rocks the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage!89 of 100
90. Robin Thicke jumps into the crowd at the 2014 Fantastic Voyage!90 of 100
91. Celebrity blogger Willie Moore Jr. and actress Wendy Raquel Robinson!91 of 100
92. Tom Joyner and a cruiser!92 of 100
93. Tom Joyner and J. Anthony Brown93 of 100
94. Nelly on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage!94 of 100
95. AJ Calloway and his wife!95 of 100
96. Miamia representing on the cruise!96 of 100
97. Darrin Henson and a cruiser!97 of 100
98. Robin Thicke rocks the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage!98 of 100
99. Robin Thicke rocks the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage!99 of 100
