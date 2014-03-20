WATCH Bobby Brown Passionately Sing ‘Tenderoni’

CLOSE
Media personality A.J. Calloway is just one of the many celebrities on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage!

Calloway has taken in every event from the Robin Thicke concert to the Heads of State performance starring Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill.

Luckily, Calloway has had his phone ready and we can get an up close look at our favorite stars! So far, the clip of Bobby singing “Tendoroni” has to be our favorite! Watch it below.

