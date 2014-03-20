WATCH Bobby Brown Passionately Sing ‘Tenderoni’

Media personality A.J. Calloway is just one of the many celebrities on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage!

Calloway has taken in every event from the Robin Thicke concert to the Heads of State performance starring Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill.

Luckily, Calloway has had his phone ready and we can get an up close look at our favorite stars! So far, the clip of Bobby singing “Tendoroni” has to be our favorite! Watch it below.

2014 Fantastic Voyage via Instagram 100 photos Launch gallery 2014 Fantastic Voyage via Instagram 1. Darrin Henson and his wife snap a flick with Charlie Wilson. 1 of 100 2. Claudia Jordan loving Grand Turk on FV 14'. 2 of 100 3. Shaggy on FV 14! 3 of 100 4. Shaggy on FV 14! 4 of 100 5. Shaggy on FV 14! 5 of 100 6. The TJMS was the 'Despicable Me' crew on Mardi Gras night! 6 of 100 7. Darrin Henson with Tom Joyner, Sybil Wilkes and Trey Haley 7 of 100 8. Chante Moore snaps a photo with cruisers! 8 of 100 9. The cruise deck is always a party! 9 of 100 10. Chante Moore snapping Fantastic Voyage selfies! 10 of 100 11. Claudia Jordan and Chante Moore! 11 of 100 12. The 2014 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion is August 28- September 1, 2014 in Orlando, Florida! For booking information, call 407-248-9191. 12 of 100 13. Cathy Hughes and John Legend! 13 of 100 14. Tom Joyner snaps photos with guests! 14 of 100 15. M&M's during Mardi Gras night! 15 of 100 16. Tom Joyner and Bobby Brown hug it out! 16 of 100 17. Wendy Raquel Robinson meets guest on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage! 17 of 100 18. KEM meets with cruisers! 18 of 100 19. Heads of State on the Fantastic Voyage 2014! 19 of 100 20. 2014 Fantastic Voyage guests checking out Ford's vehicles. 20 of 100 21. Bobby Brown in all white! 21 of 100 22. Katt Williams brings the laughs! 22 of 100 23. Katt Williams brings the laughs! 23 of 100 24. Tom greets cruisers! 24 of 100 25. George Clinton and a cruiser! 25 of 100 26. Heads of State on the Fantastic Voyage 2014! 26 of 100 27. Heads of State on the Fantastic Voyage 2014! 28 of 100 29. Chris Paul, Claudia Jordan, Kym Whitley and Huggy Lowdown 29 of 100 30. Heads of State rock the stage! 30 of 100 31. Katt Williams brings the laughs! 31 of 100 32. Heads of State on the Fantastic Voyage 2014! 32 of 100 33. AJ Calloway snaps photos with John Legend and Tom Joyner 33 of 100 34. Claudia Jordan takes in beautiful views 34 of 100 35. Comedian Damon Williams and his father 35 of 100 36. Tom Joyner and Wendy Raquel Robinson! 36 of 100 37. It's all about The Purple Reign! 37 of 100 38. Tom Joyner and Chante Moore! 38 of 100 39. Johnny Gill grabs some grub! 39 of 100 40. John Legend croons for a second time on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage! 40 of 100 41. Rodney Perry got down with the 1920s theme! 41 of 100 42. Darrin Henson enjoying the 2014 Fantastic Voyage! 43 of 100 44. Kid of Kid n' Play mingling with the cruisers! 44 of 100 45. Claudia Jordan in her 70's gear! 45 of 100 46. George Clinton and AJ Calloway! 46 of 100 47. Klymaxx was ready for their late-night 2am show! 47 of 100 48. AJ Calloway and wife participate in the 70s ball! 48 of 100 49. The 70's Ball on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage! 49 of 100 50. Purple Reign! 50 of 100 51. The 70's Ball on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage! 51 of 100 52. Slick Rick rocks the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage! 52 of 100 53. Robin Thicke and Tom Joyner on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage! 53 of 100 54. Tom Joyner representing Omega Psi Phi! 54 of 100 55. George Clinton brings the funk to the 2014 Fantastic Voyage! 55 of 100 56. The Bobby Brown Bar! It's a real thing! 56 of 100 57. Kid from Kid n' Play snaps a photo with a cruiser! 57 of 100 58. Claudia Jordan and Wendy Raquel Robinson 58 of 100 59. The Force MDs on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage! 59 of 100 60. Wendy Raquel Robinson with cruisers! 60 of 100 61. Ice Cube on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage! 61 of 100 62. Robin Thicke gets all hot and sweaty on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage! 62 of 100 63. Kym Whitley and Tom Joyner 63 of 100 64. Nelly on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage! 64 of 100 65. Play and Chubb Rock 65 of 100 66. Cruisers representing from DETROIT! 66 of 100 67. Myra J and Derek J! 67 of 100 68. Kym Whitley and a cruiser! 68 of 100 69. New Orleans representing on the cruise! 69 of 100 70. Robin Thicke jumps into the crowd at the 2014 Fantastic Voyage! 70 of 100 71. Comedian Chris Paul and his wife 71 of 100 72. Claudia Jordan enjoying FV 14'! 72 of 100 73. AJ Calloway snaps a photo with a cruiser! 73 of 100 74. Comedian Damon Williams and a cruiser! 74 of 100 75. It's a party, it's a party, it's a PARTY on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage! 75 of 100 76. Robin Thicke plays the keys on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage! 77 of 100 78. Play from Kid n' Play snaps a photo with a group of cruisers! 78 of 100 79. Robin Thicke rocks the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage! 79 of 100 80. Ice Cube on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage! 80 of 100 81. AJ Calloway and Tom Joyner take in Robin Thicke's FV 14' performance 81 of 100 82. We keep the crowd crunk on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage! 82 of 100 83. Comedian Rodney Perry and a cruiser! 83 of 100 84. The whole ship was wobbling! 84 of 100 85. Robin Thicke and Tom Joyner on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage! 85 of 100 86. Claudia Jordan with AJ Calloway and wife! 86 of 100 87. Miami! 87 of 100 88. Robin Thicke on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage! 88 of 100 89. Robin Thicke rocks the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage! 89 of 100 90. Robin Thicke jumps into the crowd at the 2014 Fantastic Voyage! 90 of 100 91. Celebrity blogger Willie Moore Jr. and actress Wendy Raquel Robinson! 91 of 100 92. Tom Joyner and a cruiser! 92 of 100 93. Tom Joyner and J. Anthony Brown 93 of 100 94. Nelly on the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage! 94 of 100 95. AJ Calloway and his wife! 95 of 100 96. Miamia representing on the cruise! 96 of 100 97. Darrin Henson and a cruiser! 97 of 100 98. Robin Thicke rocks the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage! 98 of 100 99. Robin Thicke rocks the 2014 Fantastic Voyage stage! 99 of 100 100. Skip ad Continue reading 2014 Fantastic Voyage via Instagram 2014 Fantastic Voyage via Instagram

WATCH Bobby Brown Passionately Sing ‘Tenderoni’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com