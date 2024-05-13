Listen Live
Entertainment

‘American Idol’: Renewed For Season 23 After Katy Perry Exit

'American Idol': Renewed For Season 23 After Katy Perry Exit

Published on May 13, 2024

‘American Idol’ Renewed For Season 23 After Katy Perry Exit
American Idol will return.
The music competition has been renewed for season 23 by the ABC network.
The announcement comes just a week ahead of season 22’s grand finale.
Katy Perry will be exiting and the powers-that-be are actively looking for a suitable replacement.
  • Who would you like to see take Perry’s spot as a judge?

