Stevie Wonder: Is A Ghanian Citizen

Stevie Wonder Is a Ghanian Citizen

Published on May 14, 2024

Stevie Wonder Is a Ghanian Citizen
Music legend Stevie Wonder is celebrating another milestone, becoming a citizen of Ghana.
Monday morning, Stevie went through the naturalization process and was granted Ghanaian citizenship.
According to reports, he took the Oath of Allegiance and received a Certificate of Citizenship.
