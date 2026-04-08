Cincinnati Reds win 5th straight after late rally to beat Marlins

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The Cincinnati Reds showed serious grit and determination in Game 11, pulling off a thrilling comeback victory over the Miami Marlins with a 6-3 win in extra innings.

For much of the night, the Reds struggled to find answers against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, who kept Cincinnati’s bats quiet deep into the game. But when it mattered most, the Reds flipped the script. Down late, they rallied in the ninth inning to tie things up, igniting momentum that carried into the 10th.

That’s where Cincinnati took full control—delivering key hits and capitalizing on opportunities to seal the 6-3 win. While the offense came alive late, the bullpen also deserves credit for holding the line and giving the team a chance to rally.

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This victory wasn’t just about one inning—it was a full team effort. Contributions came from across the lineup, paired with sharp, error-free defense that continues to define the Reds’ early-season success.

With the win, Cincinnati extends its impressive start and climbs into first place in the National League Central. More importantly, this game reinforced what’s becoming clear early in the season: this Reds squad has resilience, depth, and the ability to respond under pressure.

If this comeback is any indication, the Reds aren’t just winning—they’re building a reputation as a team that refuses to fold.