Travis Kelce: Becoming A Game Show Host

Published on May 15, 2024

Travis Kelce Becoming a Game Show Host
Prime Video has announced that it’s entering the unscripted content market with NFL star Travis Kelce’s help.

From the people behind  Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader comes Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? Kelce will host the show, and celebrities, comedians, football analysts,
and others will compete as contestants, answering questions to see who’s smarter.
Nikki Glaser, Garcelle Beauvais, Chad Ochocinco, Lala Kent, and more are confirmed celebrities.
  • What game show have you always dreamed of being a contestant on?

