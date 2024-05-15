100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Kelce Becoming a Game Show Host

Prime Video has announced that it’s entering the unscripted content market with NFL star Travis Kelce’s help.

From the people behind Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader comes Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? Kelce will host the show, and celebrities, comedians, football analysts,

and others will compete as contestants, answering questions to see who’s smarter.

Nikki Glaser, Garcelle Beauvais, Chad Ochocinco, Lala Kent, and more are confirmed celebrities.