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Concerts Coming to Cincinnati in 2026

Published on May 28, 2026

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Cincinnati wasted no time loading up the concert calendar in 2026. Hip-hop, R&B, soul, throwback acts, festivals, and arena-sized shows are all making stops in the city over the next several months.

MORE: If You Grew Up in Cincinnati, You Definitely Remember These 11 Places

With shows popping up everywhere from Bogart’s to Riverbend and Paycor Stadium, lovers of the tune have a lot to choose from this year. Go ‘head and pull that wallet (or Apple Pay) out…

Here’s a look at the concerts coming to Cincinnati in 2026:

May

May 30
42 Dugg & Babyface Ray – Bogart’s
7:00 PM

May 30
Ja Rule – Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom
8:00 PM

June

June 5
Ari Lennox – The Vacancy Tour – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
8:00 PM

June 10
Yung Bleu – Bogart’s
7:00 PM

June 12
Freddie Gibbs – Bogart’s

June 18
Wiz Khalifa – Bogart’s

June 20
The Pharcyde – Ludlow Garage Cincinnati
7:30 PM

June 23
Trombone Shorty – Taft Theatre

June 26
Lyfe Jennings – Bogart’s
7:00 PM

June 28
Earl Sweatshirt & MIKE: Home on the Range Tour 2026 – Bogart’s
7:00 PM

July

July 18
Kindred the Family Soul – Ludlow Garage Cincinnati
7:30 PM

July 23-25
Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G: A Tribute to Hip Hop Music – Paycor Stadium
7:00 PM

August

August 16
PJ Morton – Saturday Night Sunday Morning Tour – Bogart’s
7:00 PM

August 21
Will Downing – Ludlow Garage Cincinnati
7:30 PM

August 21
TLC & Salt-N-Pepa – Riverbend Music Center

August 21
The Temptations & The Four Tops – Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom
8:00 PM

August 30
Stokley – Ludlow Garage Cincinnati
7:30 PM

September

September 2
Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book 10 Year Anniversary Tour – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
8:00 PM

September 5
Wu-Tang Clan – Riverbend Music Center

September 11
Gladys Knight – Taft Theatre
7:00 PM

September 13
Jack Harlow – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

September 15
Pitbull – Riverbend Music Center

September 19
Tacos and Tequila Festival – Florence Y’alls Stadium

September 23
Sacred Souls – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

September 25
Logic & G-Eazy: The Endless Summer Tour Part II – Riverbend Music Center
7:00 PM

October

October 10
Karyn White: The Evolution Tour – Ludlow Garage Cincinnati
7:30 PM


Concerts Coming to Cincinnati in 2026 was originally published on wiznation.com

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