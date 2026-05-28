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Cincinnati wasted no time loading up the concert calendar in 2026. Hip-hop, R&B, soul, throwback acts, festivals, and arena-sized shows are all making stops in the city over the next several months.

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With shows popping up everywhere from Bogart’s to Riverbend and Paycor Stadium, lovers of the tune have a lot to choose from this year. Go ‘head and pull that wallet (or Apple Pay) out…

Here’s a look at the concerts coming to Cincinnati in 2026:

May

May 30

42 Dugg & Babyface Ray – Bogart’s

7:00 PM

May 30

Ja Rule – Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom

8:00 PM

June

June 5

Ari Lennox – The Vacancy Tour – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

8:00 PM

June 10

Yung Bleu – Bogart’s

7:00 PM

June 12

Freddie Gibbs – Bogart’s

June 18

Wiz Khalifa – Bogart’s

June 20

The Pharcyde – Ludlow Garage Cincinnati

7:30 PM

June 23

Trombone Shorty – Taft Theatre

June 26

Lyfe Jennings – Bogart’s

7:00 PM

June 28

Earl Sweatshirt & MIKE: Home on the Range Tour 2026 – Bogart’s

7:00 PM