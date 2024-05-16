Listen Live
Entertainment

Big Daddy Kane: Names J. Cole The ‘Greatest Lyricist Of This Era’

Big Daddy Kane: Names J. Cole The 'Greatest Lyricist Of This Era'

Published on May 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Big Daddy Kane Names J. Cole the ‘Greatest Lyricist of this Era’
Big Daddy Kane is saluting the man that he thinks is the best lyricist.
Kane spoke with The Art of Dialogue about who his favorite is out of J. Cole, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar.
“I’m actually more of a J. Cole fan, honestly. I think he is probably, you know, the greatest lyricist of this era. He’s my personal favorite of all them cats.”
  • Who is your favorite out of the three?

RELATED TAGS

big daddy kane greatest j. cole names The

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Katt Williams Front Row Register to Win WOSL
Contests

Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

Food & Drink

Foodie Friday’s: Tequila Modern Mexican

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close