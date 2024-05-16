100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Big Daddy Kane Names J. Cole the ‘Greatest Lyricist of this Era’

Big Daddy Kane is saluting the man that he thinks is the best lyricist.

Kane spoke with The Art of Dialogue about who his favorite is out of J. Cole, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar.

“I’m actually more of a J. Cole fan, honestly. I think he is probably, you know, the greatest lyricist of this era. He’s my personal favorite of all them cats.”