Published on May 20, 2024

50 Cent’s First Musical Memory Revolves Around Michael Jackson
The iconic singer made a big impact on 50 Cent at a young age.
50 Cent was introduced to Michael Jackson’s music by his grandmother.
During a 2022 interview with NME, 50 Cent was asked to name the first song he remembered hearing, and it was The Jackson 5’s “ABC.”
“I was one of nine kids, raised by my grandmother, so most of what I was hearing first in the home was stuff that the other kids were listening to, which at the time was mostly Motown music,” he said.
