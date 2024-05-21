Cardi B: Reveals The Meanest Online Comment That ‘Made Her Cry’

Cardi B recently spoke about how hurtful the internet can be.
She has admitted that despite her confident demeanor, sometimes the comments do get to her.“Like yesterday, I was scrolling through TikTok and a b**** made me cry,” she admits during a recent
interview.“She was just like, ‘She has got to give it up. She’s better off being an influencer.
You was cosplaying being a rapper. Because you don’t take it seriously.
That’s why you don’t put out your music.
