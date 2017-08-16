Entertainment
Ezekiel’s Elliott’s Ex-Girlfriend Allegedly Threatened Him, “I’m A White Girl, They’re Not Going To Believe You”

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 12 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys v Seattle Seahawks

Source: Otto Greule Jr / Getty


Dallas Cowboys player Ezekiel Elliott is fighting against his six-game suspension he received last week for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy regarding an alleged domestic violence situation with his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, from July 2016.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the running back will file an appeal today with his legal team. Ezekiel’s father, Stacy Elliott, took to Twitter on Monday, tweeting that his son’s “legal team is ready to fight.” Stacy included Star-Telegram’s report, including allegations that Ezekiel-girlfriend stated on July 22, 2016, “You are a Black male athlete. I’m a White girl. They are not going to believe you.”

According to Ezekiel, on July 21, 2016, he didn’t want Tiffany at his home, making her angry, leading her to state, “OK, this is what you want? OK, then, I’m going to ruin your life.” As if this isn’t enough, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Ezekiel’s appeal will include text message proof of Tiffany urging a friend to lie to the cops about Ezekiel hitting her. Apparently, she accused Ezekiel of assaulting her, calling the police while they were sitting in a parked car.

Photos