Beyoncé Hit With Copyright Lawsuit Over ‘Break My Soul’ Sample Members of Da Showstoppaz are suing Beyoncé for copyright infringement, alleging that she illegally used their 2002 song “Release
a Wiggle” in her hit track “Break My Soul,” which features a Big Freedia sample.
The lawsuit claims that Beyoncé sampled Big Freedia’s 2014 track “Explode,” which allegedly used copyrighted lyrics, melody, and musical arrangement from Da Showstoppaz’s song.
The group is seeking credit, compensation, and royalties for their contributions to “Break My Soul” and “Explode,” as well as acknowledgment for their influence on the LGBTQ community in New Orleans.
Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” was a chart-topping single from her “Renaissance” album and has been a significant part of her tour and documentary.
- Should Da Showstoppaz’s be compensated by Beyoncé?
-
Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs
-
Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God
-
Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot
-
Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans
-
Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy
-
Diddy Is Done: Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!