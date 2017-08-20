Entertainment
Civil Rights Activist and Comedian Dick Gregory Dead at 84

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 38 mins ago
Civil rights activist Dick Gregory

Legendary comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory has reportedly passed away at the age of 84.  TVOne’s Roland Martin tweeted the news that Gregory had passed on.


Gregory’s son, Christian Gregory,  posted on Facebook on August 17th that his father had fallen ill and was hospitalized.  At the time of publication it is unknown what  the cause of death was.


Gregory became popular in the 1950’s as a comic while serving in the military.  Throughout his career Gregory used his voice and platform to bright to light political unjust through activism, writings and more.  Gregory was also an advocate for health and clean eating.  He educated many about raw fruit and vegetable diets and even launched his own “Slim-Safe Bahamian Diet”.

Until his death Gregory toured the country spreading positivity and wokeness before we even knew what being woke was.  Rest in heaven legend



Dick Gregory

Photos