MLB Officially Incorporates Negro League Statistics

Baseball’s history is finally getting a revision.

Negro Leagues statistics will officially become part of Major League historical record today.

The move comes more than three years after Major League Baseball announced it would be elevating the Negro Leagues to major-league status.

The more than 2,300 players who played in the seven iterations of the Negro Leagues from 1920-1948 will be integrated into MLB’s database.

Negro League Museum president Bob Kendrick said, “It’s a big day. This is the result of a lot of intensive effort by some incredible historians and researchers who have completely dedicated

themselves to trying to do something that people thought probably wasn’t possible.”