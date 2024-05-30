Listen Live
#WTFasho: Man With Suspended License Shows Up On Zoom For Court Behind Wheel

Published on May 30, 2024

A Michigan man, accused of driving with a suspended license, is facing new charges.
Defendant Corey Harris was charged with driving with a suspended license last year.
He connected to the judge for his hearing via Zoom this week and could be seen behind the wheel of a car.
He even said that he was pulling up to his doctor’s office.
The judge said, “OK, so maybe I don’t understand something. This is a driving while license is suspended?”
When the attorney said yes, the judge revoked Harris’ bond and ordered him to surrender.
  • Have you ever been caught in a lie? What happened?

