WTFasho: Man With Suspended License Shows Up On Zoom For Court Behind Wheel

A Michigan man, accused of driving with a suspended license, is facing new charges.

Defendant Corey Harris was charged with driving with a suspended license last year.

He connected to the judge for his hearing via Zoom this week and could be seen behind the wheel of a car.

He even said that he was pulling up to his doctor’s office.

The judge said, “OK, so maybe I don’t understand something. This is a driving while license is suspended?”

When the attorney said yes, the judge revoked Harris’ bond and ordered him to surrender.