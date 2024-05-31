Usher: To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At 2024 BET Awards

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Usher will receive the Lifetime Achievement BET Award at the 2024 BET Awards in recognition of his significant impact on culture and the entertainment industry.

The award celebrates industry pioneers, with past honorees including Whitney Houston and Prince.

The event will feature surprise guests celebrating Usher’s career and musical legacy, with the ceremony airing live on June 30 from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Usher’s influence on the music industry and black excellence will be highlighted during the tribute as various artists perform his hits.