Bow Wow: Warns Rappers Who Owe Him Money

Published on June 3, 2024

Bow Wow wants his money.
The rapper has had enough and is ready to call out those who owe him money.
“Yo! Y’all think 50 [Cent] got a long list of rappers owing him money??!!!”he wrote. “I’MA START NAMING RAPPERS THAT OWE ME AND BEEN RUNNING OFF WITH THE PAPE FOR 3 YEARS!
Don’t let that ‘Like Mike’ sh-t fool you! I WANT MY MONEY!!!! Ima start naming y’all,” he said, on X.
Over the years, Bow Wow himself has faced accusations of not fulfilling his financial commitments.
