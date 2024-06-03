Listen Live
Tamar Braxton: Says Vincent Herbert Spent $1.5 Million For First Season Of ‘Braxton Family Values’

Published on June 3, 2024

Tamar Braxton recently shared in an interview that her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert, was the driving force behind the creation of the reality series Braxton Family Values.
She credited Herbert with providing the $1.5 million initial funding that kickstarted the show, which ultimately led to her rise to fame and success in the entertainment industry.

Braxton revealed that the idea for the show originated from her desire to showcase her family’s dynamic, and Herbert played a crucial role in bringing that vision to life.
The return of the Braxton family to television screens in a new iteration of the series has reignited interest in their journey and the behind-the-scenes story of how it all began.
