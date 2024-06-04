Listen Live
Cincinnati: Schools Approved For $8.5 Million Grant For Electric School Buses

Cincinnati: Schools Approved For $8.5 Million Grant For Electric School Buses

Published on June 4, 2024

Via:Local12

Cincinnati will introduce 25 new electric school buses for the 2024-2025 school year, thanks to grants totaling over $8.5 million awarded to First Student and the Cincinnati Public School District.

