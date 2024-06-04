Cincinnati: Schools Approved For $8.5 Million Grant For Electric School Buses

Via:Local12
Armstrong Williams discusses the news of the week and invites viewers to participate in a weekly town hall.
Sinclair Broadcast Group is teaming up with Feeding America to support families in need by providing meals across the U.S.
Cincinnati will introduce 25 new electric school buses for the 2024-2025 school year, thanks to grants totaling over $8.5 million awarded to First Student and the Cincinnati Public School District.
-
Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs
-
WCPO 9 Reporter Jay Warren Dies at 54 After Battle with Cancer
-
Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God
-
Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home
-
Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot
-
Pepsi: Releasing Two Limited-Edition Flavors For Summer
-
Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video